Twitch Launches Stories

Twitch has announced the launch of “stories on Twitch,” a new way for content creators to connect with their subscribers.

Eduardo Fenili, Sr., Product Manager, announced the feature in a blog post:

Starting today, all Twitch users with the latest version of the app installed will see the new stories shelf at the top of the Following page. Creating stories is currently limited to Partners & Affiliates who have had at least one stream in the last 30 days. Access to eligible streamers will roll out gradually by the end of the week and on an ongoing basis as streamers meet the minimum eligibility requirements. We may extend creation access to more streamers as we test the safety measures we have in place.

Whether you use it for stream updates, to share a picture from your vacation when you’re taking a much needed break, or just want to send positive vibes through an inspirational haiku you whipped up, use stories to keep your community engaged wherever you are.