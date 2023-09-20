Twilio Is a Gartner Leader In First Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service

Twilio has been selected as a Leader in Gartner’s first-ever Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).
Twilio credits the smartphone, and the convergence it created, for making CPaaS viable:
With the rise of smartphones, the world witnessed a seismic shift as voice calls, texts, and multimedia converged into a single device. This convergence was a turning point, setting the stage for CPaaS. As businesses and individuals alike craved seamless communication experiences, the need for embedding real-time interactions into applications became apparent. Enter CPaaS, a game-changer that harnessed cloud computing’s power to deliver APIs and SDKs, empowering developers to effortlessly integrate voice, video, messaging, and more. CPaaS emerged as a bridge between traditional communication modes and the digital era, revolutionizing how we connect and collaborate in a borderless world.
Thanks to the versatile platform in provides, it’s no surprise that Twilio was named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader:
Twilio’s versatile CPaaS platform spans messaging, voice, video, AI/ML features, security, integrations, and more. With a commitment to global operations, compliance support, scalability, CustomerAI capabilities, and a far-reaching partner network, Twilio plays a pivotal role in helping businesses transcend borders, work efficiently, deliver trusted communications, and connect seamlessly.
Of course, any CPaaS platform won’t do. Modern communication evolves quickly and Twilio exemplifies several factors that set a CPaaS platform apart.