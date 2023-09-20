Twilio Is a Gartner Leader In First Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service

Twilio has been selected as a Leader in Gartner’s first-ever Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

Twilio credits the smartphone, and the convergence it created, for making CPaaS viable:

With the rise of smartphones, the world witnessed a seismic shift as voice calls, texts, and multimedia converged into a single device. This convergence was a turning point, setting the stage for CPaaS. As businesses and individuals alike craved seamless communication experiences, the need for embedding real-time interactions into applications became apparent. Enter CPaaS, a game-changer that harnessed cloud computing’s power to deliver APIs and SDKs, empowering developers to effortlessly integrate voice, video, messaging, and more. CPaaS emerged as a bridge between traditional communication modes and the digital era, revolutionizing how we connect and collaborate in a borderless world.

Thanks to the versatile platform in provides, it’s no surprise that Twilio was named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader: