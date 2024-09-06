Turo CEO: 365,000 Vehicles to Be Included in the Uber App by 2025

In a move poised to reshape the future of transportation and car-sharing, Turo and Uber have announced a groundbreaking partnership that will see Turo’s vast inventory of vehicles integrated directly into the Uber Rent platform. Beginning in early 2025, Uber users in key markets, including the U.S., Canada, France, the U.K., and Australia, will have access to over 365,000 vehicles from Turo’s fleet. This marks a significant step in both companies’ efforts to revolutionize the way consumers access transportation.

Turo CEO Andre Haddad spoke about the importance of this collaboration, stating, “We’re incredibly excited about this partnership with Uber. We’re going to enable our hosts to list 365,000 active vehicles—over 1,600 makes and models—on the Uber app. This will provide Uber customers with unprecedented flexibility and choice in vehicle selection, while also expanding opportunities for Turo hosts.”

A Massive Market Opportunity

The integration of Turo’s vehicles into Uber Rent taps into an immense market. Haddad highlighted the vast potential, estimating the addressable market at over $150 billion. “Consumers spend north of $150 billion annually in our five markets on long-distance mobility, and this is exactly the type of trips that Turo hosts are perfect for—longer trips, typically lasting several days,” said Haddad. “Our average trip duration on Turo is four days, and this aligns perfectly with the type of journeys that Uber users often seek.”

By bringing together Turo’s peer-to-peer car-sharing model with Uber’s global reach, the partnership positions both companies to capture a larger share of the mobility market, especially in sectors where traditional rental car companies have long dominated.

Flexibility and Reach

One of the key advantages of Turo’s model is its decentralized nature. Unlike traditional rental car companies, Turo hosts aren’t bound by physical locations or brick-and-mortar facilities. “Our hosts can operate from their homes or park their cars near airports where we have permits,” explained Haddad. “We have an incredible network across over 15,000 cities, and we see demand in urban, suburban, and even rural areas.”

This flexibility allows Uber users to pick from a wide range of vehicles, whether they need a budget-friendly option or a luxury ride. Turo offers everything from economical sedans like the Honda Civic to high-end vehicles such as Audis, BMWs, and Corvettes. Haddad emphasized that the partnership with Uber enables more users to access these vehicles conveniently, whether they are renting for a weekend getaway or an extended road trip.

Displacing Traditional Rental Models

The partnership could shake up the traditional car rental industry, which has long dominated the market for long-distance trips. When asked about who the partnership would displace, Haddad noted that this deal could redefine the competitive landscape. “We see a massive shift away from traditional rental companies toward more flexible, peer-to-peer models like ours. Our hosts provide a broader range of vehicles, more convenient locations, and competitive pricing compared to the traditional rental agencies,” he said.

Uber’s Global Head of Consumer Vehicles, Niraj Patel, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Flexible access to shared vehicles is a critical part of the future of transportation. By working together with Turo, we’re reducing the need for private car ownership while giving Uber Rent customers more choice. This partnership allows us to bring a best-in-class car-sharing platform to millions of users.”

A Strategic Move for Turo’s Growth

For Turo, this partnership with Uber is not just about immediate market share—it’s a long-term strategic play that could accelerate its growth. Haddad alluded to the company’s plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in the near future, although he refrained from sharing specific details. “We’re in a quiet period right now, so there’s not much we can say about going public,” Haddad stated. “But what we can say is that this partnership will allow us to grow even faster. We’re excited about the potential to expand our business and reach more customers through Uber’s platform.”

Turo has been eyeing an IPO since 2021, and the company has recently provided financial updates that indicate strong performance. Turo posted a profit for the first six months of 2024, a milestone that will likely boost investor confidence as the company moves closer to going public.

Revolutionizing Car Ownership and Mobility

Both Uber and Turo share a vision of reducing private car ownership and making better use of the cars already on the road. Haddad emphasized that Turo’s mission is to unlock the hidden value of underutilized vehicles, helping car owners turn their idle assets into income-generating opportunities. “With 1.5 billion cars worldwide, most of them sit unused for the majority of the time. Our goal is to put these cars to better use, and this partnership with Uber will help us achieve that on a global scale,” he said.

Uber’s Patel reinforced this, stating, “We’re not just looking at car rentals—we’re looking at the future of transportation. By offering shared vehicles on-demand, we’re contributing to a more sustainable, efficient, and accessible mobility ecosystem.”

A Bright Future for Car Sharing

This partnership between Uber and Turo represents a significant shift in how consumers will access vehicles in the future. Turo’s peer-to-peer model, combined with Uber’s technology and user base, positions both companies to lead the next wave of innovation in mobility.

Haddad sees continued growth for both Turo and the broader car-sharing market. “We’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible,” he said. “The future of transportation is shared, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this movement, providing flexible, affordable, and accessible options for millions of users around the world.”

As Turo’s vehicles become available on Uber Rent in early 2025, consumers can expect a more diverse, flexible, and seamless experience renting cars for their needs. Whether for a weekend adventure or a cross-country road trip, the partnership is set to redefine the way we think about car rentals and transportation and, in the process, disrupt the mobility industry.