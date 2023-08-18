Tumblr Launches Twitter-Like Redesign

Tumblr has launched a redesign of its website, adopting a Twitter-like style that better compliments its micro-blogging nature.

Tumblr is currently owned by Automattic, the company behind WordPress, after the latter purchased it from Verizon in 2019.

The company discussed the reasons in a blog post:

Why are we doing this? We want it to be as easy as possible for everyone to understand and explore what’s happening on Tumblr—newbies and seasoned travelers alike.

The company clearly sees an opportunity to take advantage of the turmoil surrounding Twitter’s recent changes. Redesigning the website to look similar to Twitter could help disenfranchised users from that platform feel more at home.