Tubi’s Free Ride: How Fox’s Ad-Supported Upstart Outpaces Peacock and Max

In the fiercely competitive streaming arena, Fox Corp.’s Tubi is surging ahead with a model that defies subscription fatigue. The free, ad-supported service topped Peacock and Max in November viewing share, according to Nielsen’s latest Gauge report, marking a pivotal shift as paid platforms grapple with churn. Tubi, acquired by Fox in 2020, now commands a growing slice of total U.S. streaming minutes, drawing younger viewers to its vast library of movies and shows.

Fox executives highlight Tubi’s profitability milestone this year, fueled by 100 million monthly active users. “Tubi has reached profitability for the first time,” Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch noted in recent earnings calls, crediting strong ad revenue growth. The platform’s appeal lies in its no-cost access, contrasting with rivals burdened by content licensing expenses.

Tubi’s Viewer Surge Unfolds

Nielsen data shows Tubi capturing 1.8% of all TV viewing in November, edging out Peacock’s 1.7% and Max’s 1.6%. This performance places Tubi among the top non-YouTube streamers, behind only Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Posts on X from industry watchers echo the buzz, with users noting Tubi’s overtake of Disney+ in prior months, as reported by CNBC.

The service’s content strategy emphasizes niche appeal: classic films, anime, and original programming like ‘HouseBroken.’ Tubi’s algorithm personalizes recommendations aggressively, boosting session lengths to rival premium services. Advertisers are responding, with brands like Procter & Gamble increasing spend on the platform’s targeted inventory.

Ad Revenue Engine Accelerates

Tubi’s ad business hit $700 million in annual run-rate revenue, per Fox filings, driven by millennial and Gen Z demographics that command premium CPMs. “Our engagement metrics are on par with the best SVODs,” Tubi CEO Anjali Sud told analysts. Unlike FAST peers like Pluto TV, Tubi invests in exclusives, including Tubi Originals that have amassed millions of views.

Expansion beyond the U.S. is underway, with launches in Canada, Australia, and Latin America adding to its global footprint. Fox’s synergies—leveraging Tubi for Fox News clips and sports highlights—enhance dwell time, per internal metrics shared in investor presentations.

Challenges from Paid Powerhouses

Yet, Tubi faces headwinds. Netflix and Disney dominate with blockbuster originals, while Tubi’s reliance on licensed content exposes it to bidding wars. “Rising rights costs are a drag,” Sud acknowledged in a CNBC interview. Still, its low churn—users stick around for free—gives it an edge over subscription services averaging 8% monthly losses.

Competitors are countering: Peacock bundles with broadband, Max bundles with wireless. Tubi counters with hyper-localization, tailoring feeds by zip code for regional ads and content. X discussions highlight user praise for its interface, often calling it “the free Netflix” in viral threads.

Demographic Shift Reshapes Habits

Gen Z and millennials, Tubi’s core, shun subscriptions amid economic pressures, per Nielsen. The service’s 250,000+ titles dwarf many paid libraries, with hits like ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Yellowstone’ driving spikes. Fox reports average daily usage nearing two hours per user, competitive with Prime Video.

Tech innovations underpin growth: AI-driven personalization and server-side ad insertion minimize latency. Partnerships with Roku and Amazon Fire TV ensure prime placement, capturing cord-cutters. The New York Times notes similar free platforms gaining in daytime slots, a trend Tubi exploits.

Monetization Mastery in Focus

Advertisers value Tubi’s first-party data, enabling precise targeting without cookies. Revenue per user climbed 25% year-over-year, Fox disclosed. Sud emphasized in earnings: “We’re scaling profitably while others burn cash.” This contrasts with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, posting streaming losses despite viewership.

Tubi’s international push targets 500 million users by 2027, per strategy outlines. Acquisitions like Buttershaw Media bolster local content. On X, executives like Sud celebrated milestones, with posts garnering thousands of engagements.

Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Momentum

Fox’s $350 million buyout of Tubi positioned it as an ad-tech play, integrating with Fox’s linear assets. Synergies shine in events like the Super Bowl, where Tubi streams highlights. The Times of India contextualizes Tubi’s rise amid YouTube’s dominance, yet Tubi carves a FAST niche.

Rivals watch closely: Paramount eyes FAST bundles, Disney tests ads on Hulu. Tubi’s edge? Zero acquisition costs. User growth hit 20% annually, outpacing industry averages, per App Annie data referenced in trade reports.

Future Bets and Industry Ripples

Looking ahead, Tubi eyes live sports and news verticals, licensing MLB games and election coverage. Fox plans $1 billion content spend in 2026, prioritizing profitability. As ad markets rebound, Tubi’s scale positions it for outsized gains, challenging the subscription orthodoxy.

Analysts at MoffettNathanson forecast Tubi reaching 2.5% TV share by year-end. For industry insiders, Tubi exemplifies FAST’s maturation, proving free can be fiercely lucrative in a fragmented market.