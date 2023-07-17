Tubi Poaches Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud to Lead Company

Tubi announced that Anjali Sud will be the company’s new CEO, leaving her current role as CEO of Vimeo to take the job.

Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming service that has been gaining in popularity. The company wants to tap Sud’s vast experience in the industry to help it achieve its next phase of development. Sud’s appointment will begin September 1.

“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group. “As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership.”

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences,” said Anjali Sud. “The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world’s stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity.”

In the meantime, Vimeo announced that board member Adam Gross will step in as interim CEO until the company can find a permanent replacement.

“As an experienced executive, SaaS veteran and trusted member of Vimeo’s board since 2021, Adam brings a deep understanding of Vimeo and is well-placed to oversee the continued execution of the company’s strategy. I look forward to partnering closely with him and Vimeo’s seasoned leadership team as we focus on the significant opportunity ahead,” said Glenn H. Schiffman, Vimeo’s chairman of the board. “We are grateful for Anjali’s impact over nine years at the company and a pivotal era of transformation at Vimeo, and I have no doubt she’ll continue to do big things.”

“Video is becoming central to how businesses operate, and Vimeo’s proven experience and technology have earned it a leading role in this rapidly expanding opportunity,” said Adam Gross. “Having spent the last two years working closely with the executive team and the details of the business, I’m thrilled to step into this role to accelerate and streamline the company’s strategy in making video a key part of how every business communicates with its customers, employees, and partners.”