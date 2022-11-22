TSMC’s Arizona Plant Will Have Its Most Advanced Capabilities

TSMC’s founder Morris Chang has confirmed the company’s Arizona plant will feature its most advanced capabilities.

TSMC is the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer, manufacturing chips for Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and others. The company is in a precarious position, however, as a result of escalating tension between Taiwan and China, not to mention the threat of a Chinese invasion.

According to CNN, TSMC seems to be hedging its bets, bringing its most advanced manufacturing capabilities to the Arizona foundries it is building.

“Chips are very important products,” TSMC’s founder Morris Chang said at press briefing Monday. “It seems that people are only starting to realize this recently, and as a result, lots of people out there are envious of Taiwan’s chip manufacturing.”

“I not only believe, but know for a fact that the cost of manufacturing chips in the US will be at least 55% higher than in Taiwan,” Chang at another press event Saturday..