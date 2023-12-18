TSMC Will Begin Full-Scale 2nm Production In 2025

TSMC plans to begin mass production of 2nm chips in 2025, the next generation of semiconductors that will power the world’s devices.

TSMC is the leading semiconductor manufacturer, providing chips for Apple, Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, and others. The company has maintained a significant technological lead over its rivals, and it appears to be poised to jump ahead once more.

According to Patently Apple, citing a report from the Financial Times, TSMC confirmed it plans to begin mass production of 2nm chips in 2024. The company said work was “progressing well and on track for volume production in 2025, and will be the most advanced semiconductor technology in the industry in both density and energy efficiency when it is introduced.”

The next generation of chips will provide improved performance and efficiency, and will be sought after for mobile and computing needs alike.