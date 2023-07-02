TSMC Sending Taiwanese Employees to Aid Arizona Factory Construction

TSMC is doubling down on its Arizona factory construction, sending some of its experienced Taiwanese employees to assist.

According to Reuters, the company is moving full-speed ahead in its efforts to build its Arizona factory. That includes sending employees from Taiwan to help ensure a “fast ramp up.”

“Given we are now in a critical phase handling all of the most advanced and dedicated equipment in a sophisticated facility, we require skilled expertise,” the company said in a statement.

TSMC did not disclose how many Taiwanese employees are going to Arizona, although they will only be stateside for a limited time.