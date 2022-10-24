TSMC Stops Production for Chinese Biren Technology Amid US Sanctions

Pressure is mounting on China’s semiconductor industry as TSMC has stopped making chips for Chinese startup Biren Technology.

TSMC is the world’s leading semiconductor maker. Although based in Taiwan, the company is still subject to US export rules since it uses technology based on US tech. The US has been cracking down on China’s semiconductor industry, banning any companies that use American tech from selling advanced chips to China.

Biren Technology is the latest casualty, with TSMC saying it has stopped production for the Chinese startup, according to Bloomberg. Biren makes advanced AI chips that compete with Nvidia’s offerings, which are now banned from being sold in China.

Interestingly, Biren’s internal investigation concluded its chip designs were not covered by US export regulations, and TSMC has yet to conclude its own investigation. Nonetheless, the Taiwanese manufacturer appears to be taking the drastic step of stopping production in an effort to ensure it remains compliant and doesn’t risk running afoul of US law.

Biren’s misfortune is only going to add to China’s semiconductor woes, with reports already claiming the country’s semiconductor industry is in the midst of collapse.