TSMC Readies 3nm Chips for Next-Gen Macs and iPhones

TSMC is preparing to mass produce its next generation 3nm chips, which will be used in Apple’s Macs and iPhones.

TSMC is the world’s leading chipmaker and the primary one Apple relies on. The company has a significant technological lead over its rivals and is already moving to 3nm chips.

According to DigiTimes, the company is preparing to mass produce the new chips, which Apple will use in its next-gen devices. The outlet reports that TSCM will hold a ceremony on December 29, at Fab 18, to launch production of the new chip.

Apple already has a significant lead, in both performance and battery life, in its mobile devices. Moving to the 3nm semiconductors will only help widen that lead even more.