TSMC May Edge Out Intel’s Quarterly Revenue for the First Time

TSMC’s rise to the world’s top semiconductor maker continues unabated, with the company about to hit a major milestone: beating Intel’s quarterly revenue.

Intel was once the undisputed king of the semiconductor market, but it has struggled in recent years with both its technological advancement and its production abilities. Meanwhile, TSMC has become the primary manufacturer of the mobile chips that have come to dominate the industry. According to The Register, TSMC is now set to report higher quarterly revenue than Intel for the first time ever.

TSMC’s revenue is expected to jump 43% quarter-over-quarter, coming in at 18.1billion,whileIntel′srevenueisexpectedtohit17.98 billion.

See also: TSMC Set to Raise Prices

TSMC’s growth has been driven by its industry-leading foundries that pump out chips for Apple, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Intel, and others. With the rise of the smartphone, TSMC quickly established itself as the leading manufacturing firm for such chips, continually driving technological advancement and delivering the volume its customers need.

Intel has clearly been making moves to regain its position and compete with TSMC’s foundry services. The company has been working to advance its tech, even speeding up deadlines it initially set since Pat Gelsinger took over as CEO. The company has also been hiring top semiconductor talent, building foundries and plants, as well as investing in chip-making production in various regions.