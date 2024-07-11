Advertise with Us
TSMC Joins the $1 Trillion Club

TSMC has joined the $1 trillion club, joining the likes of Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta as the demand for chips to power the AI revolution heats up....
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, July 11, 2024

    TSMC is the world’s leading chipmaker, creating chips for Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia, AMD, and even Intel. The company has a significant technological lead, and has long since eclipsed Intel, the one-time top chipmaker.

    According to Reuters, TSMC is now worth more than $1 trillion, thanks in no small part for the increasing demand for chips to power AI devices and applications.

    “Optimism continues to grow around AI-related demand and potential pricing powers, as TSMC’s position as leading foundry supplier should elevate earnings in 2025,” Daniel Tan, portfolio manager at Singapore-based Grasshopper Asset Management, told Reuters.

    “In an industry facing increasing tight supply, TSMC’s value has to appreciate further in 2025 as customers bid to get sufficient capacity allocation.”

