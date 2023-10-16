TSMC Founder: Intel Is No Threat

TSMC founder Morris Chang has weighed in on Intel, saying the American company poses no real threat to the chipmaker.

Intel has been working to regain its crown as the king of semiconductor companies, but the firm has faced an uphill battle. Technologically, Intel fell far behind rival TSMC, and to a lesser extent AMD.

According to UDN, via Tom’s Hardware, Chang has expressed his belief that Intel poses no real threat to TSMC and its technological lead. As Tom’s Hardware reports:

Chang noted that despite Intel receiving considerable support and endorsement from the U.S. government, it does not pose a substantial threat to TSMC unless it manages to enhance various facets of its foundry operations like technological leadership, yield rates, and competitive pricing.

Intel has been pouring billions into new factories and foundries in various parts of the world but the company has faced major setbacks. The chipmaker has engaged in multiple rounds of layoffs, recently experienced its worst quarterly loss in its history, posted an unexpected loss of $500 million, and struggled to gain customers for its foundry business.

Despite its challenges, CEO Pat Gelsinger has maintained an optimistic tune, continuing his efforts to turn Intel around. Only time will tell if the company is able to successfully make headway against TSMC.