TSMC Eyeing Major Expansion of Arizona Semiconductor Presence

The CHIPS Act appears to be paying off, with TSMC looking to significantly expand its semiconductor presence in Arizona.

TSMC is the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer. The company builds chips for the world’s biggest companies and most popular devices. Like its rivals, TSMC was no doubt waiting to see if the US CHIPS Act passed, making some $53 billion available to semiconductor manufacturers that expand production in the US.

According to The Wall Street Journal, TSMC is investigating the possibility of building a second chip plant in Arizona. The company began construction on its first Arizona plant in mid-2021.

TSMC told the Journal that it is constructing a building that could eventually serve as a second fab. The company said that, while no final decision has been made, it may eventually add advanced chip-building capacity at that location.

Arizona has emerged as the center of a resurgence of American chip-making, with TSMC and Intel investing heavily in the state.