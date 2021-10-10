TSMC and Sony May Team Up on New Chip Factory in Japan

TSMC and Sony may team up on a new semiconductor factory in Japan, in an effort to hep ease the semiconductor shortage.

The semiconductor shortage has impacted multiple industries, from computers to automobiles. Companies are working to address the shortage, opening new factories and foundries in an effort to boost production.

According to Nikkei , TSMC and Sony are looking at the possibility of opening a new factory in Japan. The project could be worth an estimated $7 billion. The proposed factory would manufacture camera image sensors, automotive chips and other products.

The proposed project would seem to have the support of the Japanese government, with the project supported by government subsidies. Nikkei’s sources said the new factory could go into production as early as 2024.