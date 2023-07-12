TSA Pushed Back At Senator’s Request to Opt Out of Facial Recognition

In a rather concerning incident, it appears the Transportation Safety Administration balked at a senator’s attempt to opt out of facial recognition.

The TSA has been slowly rolling out facial recognition in airports across the US, using the technology to speed up password and identity verification. The process is supposed to be opt-out, with travelers having the right to say they would prefer to be processed traditionally and avoid facial recognition.

According to The Washington Post, when Senator Jeff Merkley asked to opt out of the facial recognition scanner, TSA agents told the senator that doing so would cause a significant delay, no doubt in an effort to pressure him to simply submit to the scan and move on.

As the outlet points out, when Senator Merkley stood his ground and insisted on the traditional verification method, providing his photo ID for a TSA agent to confirm, there was no delay, and the line proceeded without incident.

Nonetheless, a US senator being pressured to submit to facial recognition does not bode well for the average traveler and makes one wonder how long the tech will remain opt-out — at least without lawmakers like Merkley passing measures to ensure it does.