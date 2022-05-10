Trump May Be Back on Twitter Soon

Elon Musk has signaled he would reverse Donald Trump’s permanent Twitter ban once his purchase of the platform is complete.

Trump was banned from Twitter because of his tweets around the January 6 insurrection. Trump’s tweets went against the company’s policies around promoting violence and misinformation. Elon Musk has voiced his support for free speech, saying he plans to undo Trump’s permanent ban.

According to International Business Times, Musk and co-founder Jack Dorsey are aligned in their thinking that permanent bans should be “extremely rare,” and should be largely be a measure to combat spam and bot accounts.

It remains to be seen if Trump would even rejoin Twitter, despite it being his favorite social media platform when he was active. He has since launched his own service, Truth Social, and said he has no plans to return to Twitter, even if it was an option.

Musk’s revelation is sure to thrill some and anger others, but it shows just how much Twitter will likely change under his ownership.