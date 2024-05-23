Truecaller & Microsoft Partner to Allow Users to Create AI Voices to Answer the Phone

Truecaller and Microsoft are partnering to give users the ability to create AI voices they can use to answer phone calls.

Truecaller is a popular caller ID and anti-spam service for standard calls, texts, and WhatsApp. The company’s AI assistant already leverages AI to “automatically answer phone calls for you, screen calls, take messages, respond on your behalf, or record the call for your later viewing.”

The company is expanding that capability, thanks to Microsoft Azure AI Speech’s Personal Voice. This gives Truecaller Assistant the ability to create a digital version of a person’s voice that they can use to answer phone calls, rather than relying on the pre-made digital voices that Truecaller makes available.

“By integrating Microsoft Azure AI Speech’s personal voice capability into Truecaller, we’ve taken a significant step towards delivering a truly personalized and engaging communication experience.The personal voice feature allows our users to use their own voice, enabling the digital assistant to sound just like them when handling incoming calls. This groundbreaking capability not only adds a touch of familiarity and comfort for the users but also showcases the power of AI in transforming the way we interact with our digital assistants.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft on this exciting project and leverage their expertise in text-to-speech and AI technologies. The seamless integration process and the exceptional support provided by the Microsoft team have been instrumental in bringing this feature to life” said Raphael Mimoun, Product Director & General Manager, Truecaller Israel.

The new feature will give users a way to better personalize the experience when receiving calls. This feature could be a boon for creatives and small businesses.