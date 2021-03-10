WSJ: Tripadvisor Adopting Hybrid Work Model

The pandemic and its accompanying restrictions on travel, business, and work, has caused company’s to rethink business models going forward. In other words, businesses like their new focus on being lean and mean, even while they get back to normal sales levels. In a Wall Street Journal article, Tripadvisor CFO, Ernst Teunissen says that the company is going to hold the line on adding back costs. Trip Advisor reduced expenditures by a staggering 32 percent in 2020 as governments worldwide banned and restricted travel.

“We’re going to very much resist just adding back what we had before just because we can,” Mr. Teunissen said. “You could argue that a company should have the discipline to always do that, but a pandemic really sharpens your focus.”

Tripadvisor has reduced the company headcount by nearly 62 percent, from 4,194 pre-pandemic to 2.596 currently. Simultaneously, like most other companies, Tripadvisor employees have been predominantly working remotely and for the most part, they plan to continue with that strategy.