Travis Kalanick Eyes Pony AI U.S. Arm in Uber-Backed Deal

Travis Kalanick, the controversial co-founder and former CEO of Uber Technologies Inc., is making headlines once again with a bold move to acquire Pony AI, a Chinese autonomous vehicle startup with a market capitalization of approximately $4.5 billion.

Reports indicate that Kalanick, who was ousted from Uber in 2017 amid a series of corporate scandals, is in discussions to purchase the U.S. arm of Pony AI, signaling a potential return to the autonomous driving sector he once championed at Uber, as detailed by TechCrunch.

This development is particularly intriguing given Uber’s reported involvement in the deal. The ride-hailing giant, under current CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, is said to be in talks to help fund Kalanick’s acquisition, a surprising twist considering the tumultuous history between Kalanick and the company he helped build. According to The New York Times, Uber’s interest in supporting this venture comes at a time when competitors like Alphabet’s Waymo are gaining significant traction in the robotaxi market, pushing Uber to reconsider its stance on autonomous technology.

A Strategic Pivot for Uber and Kalanick

After Kalanick’s departure, Uber pivoted away from in-house autonomous vehicle development, eventually selling its self-driving division to Aurora, a startup focused on autonomous trucking. Instead, Uber has pursued partnerships with established players like Waymo to integrate self-driving technology into its platform, a strategy that contrasts with its earlier ambitions under Kalanick’s leadership, as noted by Bloomberg.

Kalanick, meanwhile, has been running CloudKitchens, a ghost kitchen startup, where he has shown a growing interest in robotics and automation. TechCrunch reports that, if the Pony AI acquisition is finalized, Kalanick plans to continue overseeing CloudKitchens while taking on this new venture, potentially positioning him as a key player in the autonomous vehicle race once again. His regret over Uber’s exit from self-driving tech, expressed publicly earlier this year, underscores his personal stake in this comeback.

Geopolitical and Market Implications

The focus on Pony AI’s U.S. arm is not coincidental. Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China have limited the unit’s contribution to just 1% of Pony AI’s overall sales, which may make it an attractive target for acquisition at a potentially discounted valuation. TradingView News highlights that these tensions could give Kalanick a strategic edge, leveraging the fractured landscape of the autonomous vehicle sector to re-enter the market.

Moreover, Uber’s involvement suggests a pragmatic reconciliation with Kalanick, driven by mutual interest in countering competitors like Waymo. As Bloomberg notes, shares of both Uber and Pony AI surged following the news, reflecting investor optimism about the potential synergies of this partnership. The deal could also reshape the competitive dynamics of the robotaxi industry, where speed and scale are critical.

Looking Ahead

While details of the acquisition remain preliminary, the involvement of Uber in funding Kalanick’s bid raises questions about the terms of their collaboration and the extent of Kalanick’s operational control over Pony AI’s U.S. operations. Industry insiders will be watching closely to see if this marks a full-circle moment for Kalanick or a new chapter for Uber’s autonomous ambitions.

If successful, this deal could redefine Kalanick’s legacy, blending his entrepreneurial audacity with a sector he believes he prematurely abandoned. As The New York Times suggests, the stakes are high—not just for Kalanick and Uber, but for the future of autonomous mobility in an increasingly competitive and geopolitically charged landscape.