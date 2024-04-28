Trade School Triumph: Young Americans Skip College for Faster Paths to Success

Amid rising college tuition costs and a shifting job market, more young Americans are turning to vocational schools, according to Scott Shaw, CEO of Lincoln Tech, a network of trade schools across 13 states. In a recent interview on “Varney & Co.” on Fox Business, Shaw discussed the increasing appeal of trade jobs and vocational education.

Vocational schools like Lincoln Tech saw a 16% increase in enrollment last year as students opted out of traditional four-year colleges to learn specific trades. Shaw highlighted that students are not just fresh out of high school; many are in their 30s and 40s and are seeking a career change. “Our students come from all walks of life. Some have tried college and found it wasn’t right for them, and others are following their passions directly into the trades,” Shaw stated.

The cost of education was a central topic of Shaw’s interview. Trade school, he pointed out, represents a substantial cost saving over traditional four-year universities. “The average student leaves with around $14,000 worth of debt, a lot less than traditional schools. Given the wages in the trades and the way things are going, it’s a good return on their investment,” Shaw explained.

Furthermore, Shaw described the robust job market for skilled tradespeople. “There’s a shortage of skilled trades. Our students don’t have much trouble getting a job out of school,” he said. The pandemic underscored the essential nature of trade jobs, with many Lincoln Tech students working in critical roles during the crisis. “Most of our students were needed during COVID. They were in hospitals, keeping transportation and deliveries running. People realized these are jobs here to stay, and importantly, AI will not take these jobs away,” he added.

Lincoln Tech is responding to this increased demand by expanding its educational offerings, including opening new campuses in Atlanta and planning for another in Houston. “We’re growing for the first time in quite some time just because there is a resurgence in demand, which is exciting,” Shaw revealed.

Trade schools offer an accelerated path to the workforce, with programs lasting between seven and fifteen months. This efficiency in education and practical skills training align closely with industry needs. Shaw noted, “We teach you just the skills you need to launch your career so that certain careers would require more hours of training, and others are less intensive.”

Addressing a question about the climate in trade schools compared to universities, Shaw remarked, “We do not have problems with politics at trade schools. Our students are focused on launching their careers. They come to us about four hours a day and are either going home to take care of their families or to work.”

As the debate over the value of traditional college education versus vocational training continues, Shaw’s insights offer a practical perspective on the evolving educational landscape, where more students are seeking direct pathways to stable and lucrative careers in the trades.