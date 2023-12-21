Advertise with Us
Toyota Recalls Roughly One Million Toyota And Lexus Vehicles

Toyota has issued a recall for roughly one million Toyota and Lexus vehicles over a potentially faulty passenger airbag system....
Written by Staff
Thursday, December 21, 2023

    According to the company, a component in the passenger airbag system may have been improperly manufactured. As a result, the airbag may not deploy as intended.

    The subject vehicles have Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors in the front passenger seat that could have been improperly manufactured, causing a short circuit. This would not allow the airbag system to properly classify the occupant’s weight, and the airbag may not deploy as designed in certain crashes, increasing the risk of injury.

    The recall impacts approximately one million 2020-2022 Toyota and Lexus models in the US.

    Credit: Toyota

    Customers can go to Toyota’s site or the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration to determine if their vehicle is covered by the recall.

