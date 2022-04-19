Top Ways That AI Improves Cybersecurity

Given the massive and unprecedented online threats we’re facing, can we possibly harness AI technology to keep us safe? Cybersecurity experts believe we can do precisely that, given the far-reaching implications of strategically-deployed AI resources. So, let’s take a look at eight ways that AI improves cybersecurity.

IP blocking

AI-based systems can be used to block known malicious IP addresses and websites. Automated systems that use machine learning algorithms can quickly identify known malicious IP addresses and websites based on past data. These systems can then automatically block access to these addresses or sites, preventing users from accidentally accessing them.

Spam filtering

We can use machine learning to develop better spam filters that are more effective at identifying and blocking unwanted emails. Spam email is one of the most common types of attacks organizations face today. To combat this, machine learning algorithms are often used to develop spam filters that are more effective at identifying and blocking unwanted emails.

AI encryption

We can use AI-based systems to encrypt data so that it is unreadable by unauthorized users. Data encryption is one of the essential tools available for protecting information from being accessed by unauthorized individuals. We can use AI-based systems to encrypt data so that it is unreadable by anyone who does not have the proper key or password automatically.

Browser protection

Smart browser-protection tools like WOT can enhance your cybersecurity by helping you to avoid malware, scams, viruses, and other online threats. These tools offer powerful anti-Phishing functions, popup blockers, real-time threat protection, and suspicious site detection, all within a powerful machine-learning construct—the perfect AI vehicle for keeping you safe online.

Firewalls

We can use machine learning to develop better firewalls that are more effective at blocking malicious traffic while allowing legitimate traffic through firewalls. These are among the most important tools available for protecting networks from attack. However, traditional firewalls tend to be less effective at blocking malicious traffic while still allowing legitimate traffic. Machine learning-based firewalls can be trained to be more effective at distinguishing between different types of traffic and selectively blocking only the malicious traffic while still allowing the good traffic to pass through.

Algorithms

We can use machine learning algorithms to analyze large volumes of data looking for patterns that could indicate a security breach. One of the most common ways cybercriminals gain access to sensitive information is through large-scale data breaches. To prevent this from happening, we can use machine learning algorithms to analyze large volumes of data looking for patterns that could indicate the presence of a security breach.

AI Chatbots

We can use AI-based chatbots to intercept phishing attempts and other attacks. Phishing attacks often use email or other messages to lure victims into entering their sensitive information into a harmful website. To prevent this from happening, we can use AI-based chatbots to intercept these phishing attempts and notify the user before they have had a chance to enter any sensitive information.

Machine Learning

We can use machine learning to develop better intrusion detection systems that are more effective at identifying and responding to attacks. Intrusion detection systems are designed to identify and respond to malicious activity on a network. However, traditional intrusion detection systems tend to have a high rate of false positives, leading to unnecessary alerts and wasted time and resources. We can train machine learning-based intrusion detection systems to be more effective at identifying and responding to actual attacks while reducing the number of false positives.

In Summary

AI is playing an increasingly important role in cybersecurity, with machine learning-based solutions being developed to address many of the challenges faced by organizations today. By leveraging the power of AI, organizations can improve their ability to block known threats, detect new attacks, and respond quickly and effectively to security breaches.

While it is still in its early developmental stages, AI technology has already shown great promise in cybersecurity. For example, AI-based systems can quickly identify and block known malicious IP addresses and websites by using machine learning algorithms.

In addition, we can use machine learning to develop better spam filters that are more effective at identifying and blocking unwanted emails. Finally, we can use AI-based chatbots to intercept phishing attempts and other types of attacks.