Top Tech Firms Backing Groups Fighting Climate Legislation

Despite their stated support for efforts to combat climate change, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Disney support groups fighting such legislation.

According to The Guardian, lobby groups are actively fighting the $3.5 trillion budget bill that Democrats are trying to pass. The bill contains some of the most comprehensive measures to fight climate change.

In spite of the bill seemingly lining up with companies’ support for such climate efforts, lobby groups are working hard to sink the bill.

“Major corporations love to tell us how committed they are to addressing the climate crisis and building a sustainable future, but behind closed doors, they are funding the very industry trade groups that are fighting tooth and nail to stop the biggest climate change bill ever,” said Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US, which was responsible for the analysis.

The Guardian reached out to the companies in question, none of whom denied their backing of the lobby groups or disavowed the lobbyists’ efforts. None of the companies indicated they had any plans to review their position either.

“Hiding behind these shady groups doesn’t just put our environment at risk – it puts these companies’ household names and reputations in serious jeopardy,” Herrig said.