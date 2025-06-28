What do DeFi, Tesla, and cat memes on blockchain all have in common? They all demonstrate that the future is already here — and it’s decentralized. But while there have been tons of innovations in the blockchain space, there’s one thing that has continued to lag behind: design.

Now, we’re not saying you can’t design something amazing in the blockchain space, but in 2025, any quality blockchain technology can become utterly useless when you have a 2011 forum with wallet access. This is where top blockchain design agencies step in.

New research has predicted that the global blockchain space will increase from the price of $4.9 billion in 2021 to $67.4 billion in 2026, with a staggering 68.4% CAGR. The need for Web3 products continues to grow. As the industry scales, there will be a need for platforms that are secure and functional, as well as intuitive, engaging, and on-brand.

Now, let’s break down the top blockchain design companies for 2025, starting with the one that is truly changing the game.

1. Arounda Agency

Rating: Clutch 5.0

Industries: Blockchain, Fintech, AI, Web3, SaaS, and more.

Arounda Agency is not simply a design studio; it is a digital product agency. If you’re launching a DeFi dashboard, NFT platform, DAO tool, or complex metaverse experience, they will provide both pixel-perfect design and strategic savvy.

With over 250+ projects launched and $1B+ raised by their clients, the agency has worked with clients ranging from highly innovative startups to very large enterprises. They have mastered a user-first mindset applied to even the most complex Web3 projects.

Arounda Agency’s blockchain design service addresses traditional blockchain onboarding challenges such as long onboarding, broken experiences, and zero user retention, through product design strategies, scalable design systems, and full-stack development.

Arounda does not just make your dApp ‘pretty.’ They make your dApp usable, convertible, and memorable.

Pros:

End-to-end product design & development: from research to release

Deep knowledge of blockchain architecture & usability applied

Scalable, conversion-focused design systems

In-house cross-functional team (design + dev)

Clear alignment between UX flows and business KPIs.

2. Hello Monday

Rating: Clutch 4.9

Industries: Non-Profit, Web, Brand, Culture.

Hello Monday is recognized for turning big ideas into memorable experiences. They are not a blockchain-specific studio; however, they have worked on a select number of Web3 visual identities and front-end experiences. Their work is quite creative, and if you’re looking for a blockchain project that is going to convey your story and stand out, they are a good fit.

Pros:

Great design language

Good agency for narrative branding and messaging

Strong conceptual thinking applied to a creative brief

Proven ability to elicit emotional responses via visuals.

Cons:

Limited experience in incorporating technical blockchain infrastructure

No proven experience incorporating advanced technical Bitcoin product builds

Focus on aesthetics over usability

It is not ideal for long-term product iterations or scaling within the workflow.

3. Clay

Rating: Clutch 4.8

Industries: Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi, Finance.

Clay is a full-service design studio specializing in Web3 and fintech. With a strong understanding of crypto UX and clean execution, they focus on branding, product design, and web interfaces for blockchain-based platforms. They have an emphasis on minimalism, usability, and conversion-optimizing design strategies, particularly valuable in dApps or applications that have complicated user flows or any financial data.

Pros:

Very knowledgeable about crypto-native user behavior

Strong experience in branding and positioning

Solid design process from wireframes to final UI

Focuses on user trust, clarity, and usability.

Cons:

Web-centric work — not ideal for mobile-centric dApps

Does not have development or engineering capabilities in-house

Limited scope for motion design or components with animated interactions

Small team — may not be able to support multiple projects happening at the same time.

4. Burocratik

Rating: Clutch 4.7

Industries: Design Systems, Branding, Arts & Culture.

Burocratik places a high premium on design craft. They put emphasis on typography, spatial balance, and minimalist detail – an atypical combination of attention to detail needed by crypto companies that aspire to an elevated level of sophistication.

They also have a robust history of design work on blockchain platforms, and while visually, their collaborations are all cohesive as a product, they are likely going to need to bring in product teams to build the technical aspects of product ideation and development outside of Burocratik – they don’t do that work in-house.

Pros:

Strong visual identity systems

Refined aesthetic, ideal for premium or luxury brands

Expert rounds of typographic and spatial designs

Consistent brand clarity across all platform spaces.

Cons:

Not involved with product strategy or MVP testing

Excluded product development or engineering teams

Weak in UX research or iterative testing frameworks

Inexperienced with functional Web3 dApps or dashboards.

5. Zajno

Rating: Clutch 4.8

Industries: SaaS, AI, Crypto, Media.

Zajno is a creative agency that blends storytelling, animations, and UI design. Their work in Web3 includes NFT collections, DeFi tools, and immersive registration experiences. Zajno is a great fit for clients looking for lifestyle movements, vibrant style, and unique visual hooks, but do not need complex feature development.

They prioritize visual impact and engaging first impressions while running websites, and they often use motion and bold color as a way to affect user experience within the context of a UI. While their design is highly aesthetic, it is more suited for the front-end experience and not an infrastructure-heavy platform.

Pros:

Their onboarding experience and animations capture user attention

They have creative direction in fast-paced trends

Good for campaign and launch activations or demos for an interactive experience

They have worked in the NFT and crypto media space.

Cons:

They lack backend support and a technological stack.

Projects sometimes have a focus on flash over function.

Their designs do not always have the scalability for long-term use.

User experience decisions are style-first, research-second.

6. Embacy

Rating: Clutch 4.9

Industries: Crypto, SaaS, B2B.

As one of the emerging names within the Web3 and SaaS space, Embacy has a particular specialization in visual clarity and brand messaging, which is suitable for a token sale, whitepaper, or any DAO platform that appeals to simplicity. Embacy is not a full-stack product house; however, the ability to turn complex technical products into digestible designs is a huge advantage for them.

Pros:

Crypto native tone and visual appearance

A platform for creating clear and high-converting landing pages

Encourage rapid delivery through lean processes

Good understanding of crypto storytelling and community tone.

Cons:

Not a product development agency

Limited ability to scale a higher-level multi-functional platform

No true comprehensive, deep technical, or system architecture services

It is ideal for static sites or MVPs versus full ecosystems.

7. Studio Output

Rating: Clutch 4.6

Industries: Broadcasting, Fintech, Creative Tech.

With clean, practical user flows, Studio Output brings its fintech experience into the blockchain design space. They’re awesome at creating dashboards from complex data. Their clarity-first approach is quite suitable for wallets, analytics tools, and onboarding-heavy experiences.

Their work tends to focus on function rather than form, which is perfect for blockchain products that require precision, trust, and clear communication. While it may not provide the most exciting visuals, it creates products that users can easily navigate and understand from day one.

Pros:

Good at simplifying complex financial data

The clearest and most functional UX design approach

Experience with fintech and designing secure interfaces

Strategic thinking across accessibility and usability.

Cons:

Limited exposure to crypto culture or decentralized ecosystems

Design language can be too conservative or traditional

Limited creative edge or aesthetics

Not suitable for hype-driven or viral crypto projects.

8. Code & Theory

Rating: Clutch 4.7

Industries: Enterprise Tech, Media, Finance.

Code & Theory is a major player in this field, with experience in enterprise and editorial design. They have blockchain experience with UX at the infrastructure level – exchanges, private ledgers, and data tools. They are a solid option for established organizations looking to integrate blockchain into the finance or supply chain to track lots, yet not as much for early-stage crypto startups.

Pros:

Extensive experience with system-wide UX on complex platforms

Strong analytical and research process

Good with regulatory-heavy or institutional use cases

Trusted by top global brands and enterprise clients.

Cons:

Too formal for fast-moving Web3 communities

Long development cycles with heavy stakeholder infrastructure

Not too much focus on crypto culture or branding

Doesn’t lend itself well to experimentation or lean startups.

Summary: What Makes a Blockchain Design Agency Valuable?

Blockchain solutions are no longer just about innovation — they are about execution. Good design, whether for onboarding flows or token visualization, translates complexity into clarity. Good design builds trust, improves drop-off, and increases engagement.

All of the agencies featured in the following list offer a widely varying experience; some agencies’ creativity leads the process with great storytelling, and others lean heavily into the data with heavy UX or even bespoke enterprise skinning. The best fit for your project really depends on your current phase, your goals, and the level of support you need: design only or full-stack.

As blockchain technology matures and adoption expands, the best agencies that combine strong UX thinking with an innate understanding of what it means to be Web3 will drive the next wave of user adoption.