Tomb Raider Series May Be Coming to Amazon

Video gamers rejoice! A Tomb Raider TV series is in the works and may be coming to Amazon Prime streaming service.

Tomb Raider is one of the most popular video game franchises and served as the basis for two movies staring Angelina Jolie as well as a third move staring Alicia Vikander. According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, of Fleabag fame, is prepping the TV show as part of a larger overall deal with the streaming giant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, while Waller-Bridge is writing the show scripts, she is not slated to star in the series. Waller-Bridge will also be an executive producer for the show.

No information was provided regarding a possible release date.