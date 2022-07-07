Tom Keane, Microsoft Cloud VP, Leaving After Reports of Verbal Abuse

Tom Keane, Microsoft Cloud VP, is leaving the company after allegations he verbally “cut people down to pieces” on a regular basis.

Keane was one Microsoft’s “golden boys,” a group of executives that have skirted and flaunted the company’s internal policies because of the results they delivered. Business Insider wrote a scathing report on these executives and the turmoil they created within the company. One such executive, Alex Kipman, announced his resignation in June after Insider reported on his history of sexual harassment, and now Keane is resigning as well.

In a LinkedIn post outlining his departure, Keane focused on his accomplishments over the 21 years he spent at the company, including his work building out Azure.

Today I am excited to share that I am leaving Microsoft and taking the next step in my career to build on the world’s computer. I could not be prouder of the last 21 years, and equally excited for my next journey to begin.

While Keane’s post was upbeat, it’s hard to imagine Insider’s original report didn’t play a part. Sources told the outlet that Keane would “cut people down to pieces,” with one former executive saying, “I’ve seen him reduce people to tears.”

Still other insiders said Keane was known as “King Tom,” saying, “People have to say the right thing and kiss the ring for King Tom.”

Many had wondered why CEO Satya Nadella had not done more to address the company’s “golden boy” problem, especially after publicly taking a stand against toxic corporate culture.

Perhaps these resignations indicate Nadella and Company are finally taking action.