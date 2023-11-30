Advertise with Us
Today Is The Last Day To Save Old Gmail Accounts

Today is the last day to save old, unused Gmail accounts, with Google planning to begin deletions December 2023....
Written by Staff
Thursday, November 30, 2023

    • Today is the last day to save old, unused Gmail accounts, with Google planning to begin deletions December 2023.

    Google announced in May that it would begin deleting unused Gmail accounts, beginning December 2023. The company cited the security risks of abandoned accounts, saying they are 10x less likely to have two-factor authentication set up than active accounts.

    To reduce this risk, we are updating our inactivity policy for Google Accounts to 2 years across our products. Starting later this year, if a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, we may delete the account and its contents – including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos.

    With deletions slated to begin as early as tomorrow, users who want to save old accounts should log in today to ensure they don’t disappear.

