How To Fix Starbucks’ Mobile App Disaster

When Brian Niccol steps in as CEO of Starbucks this September, he will inherit a company that, despite its global dominance, faces a critical operational challenge: its mobile app. Once heralded as a beacon of innovation, the app has now become what former CEO Howard Schultz describes as Starbucks’ “biggest Achilles heel.” The issue is more than a technical glitch; it’s a symptom of broader operational failings that threaten to erode the brand’s customer experience, employee satisfaction, and ultimately, its bottom line.

The Mobile App Conundrum

Starbucks’ mobile app, once a symbol of cutting-edge convenience, has increasingly become a double-edged sword for the company. While it has significantly boosted digital sales, it has also introduced a new set of challenges that the company was ill-prepared to handle. The core of the issue lies in the tension between speed and experience—two elements that have historically defined Starbucks but now seem at odds with each other.

Howard Schultz, who has long been the face of Starbucks’ rise to global prominence, has been candid about the app’s drawbacks. “The mobile app created unbelievable convenience for our customers,” Schultz acknowledged, “but remember, we are an experiential brand.” The problem, as Schultz sees it, is that the rapid growth of mobile orders has eroded the “third place” experience that Starbucks worked so hard to cultivate. “The worst thing that Starbucks could have become is a utility,” Schultz lamented, emphasizing that the company’s unique selling point has always been the personal connection between barista and customer.

Erosion of Experience

This erosion of experience is not just theoretical; it plays out daily in Starbucks locations across the country. As customers flock to pick up their mobile orders, the in-store atmosphere shifts from one of relaxed social interaction to a chaotic rush. Baristas, who are already dealing with the pressures of high demand, find themselves unable to maintain the level of service that Starbucks is known for. “You get stores that are so busy where the barista can’t even look up,” Schultz noted, underscoring the disconnect between the company’s operational capacity and customer expectations.

Adding to the complexity is the fact that mobile orders are often more intricate than in-person orders. With customers customizing their drinks with a plethora of add-ons—everything from cold foam to extra syrups—baristas are spending more time on each order, which in turn slows down the entire operation. “It’s hard work,” Schultz admitted, highlighting the strain on employees who must juggle these complex orders while also managing the flow of in-store customers.

Customers Increasingly Frustrated

This operational strain has not gone unnoticed by customers, many of whom are becoming increasingly frustrated with the longer wait times. Nancy Tengler, CEO and chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments, pointed out that the prioritization of mobile orders over in-store orders is a significant pain point. “The problem you have in New York City, for example, is what is the wait time,” Tengler said, adding that this imbalance could deter customers from spending time—and money—inside Starbucks locations.

In this context, the mobile app, despite its many benefits, is seen by many as a critical area that needs rethinking. Schultz himself has pointed out that while the app has driven sales, it has done so at the expense of the very experience that made Starbucks a household name. “It’s a camouflage because eventually it’s going to bite you in the ass,” Schultz warned, suggesting that without significant changes, the mobile app could continue to undermine the brand’s long-term success.

Catching Up to Mobile Growth

The rapid expansion of Starbucks’ mobile ordering system has not been met with a corresponding upgrade in operational infrastructure, a misstep that new CEO Brian Niccol will need to address swiftly. While Starbucks has seen a surge in digital sales, the company’s physical stores have struggled to keep pace with the demands of this new digital era. The challenge lies not only in managing the volume of orders but also in ensuring that the customer experience remains intact—something that Starbucks has long prided itself on.

One of the most glaring issues is the morning rush, a time when Starbucks locations across the country are inundated with mobile orders. “The company was struggling to meet demand in the morning—and scaring away some customers with long wait times,” said Laxman Narasimhan, the outgoing CEO, in late April. This bottleneck has been particularly problematic, as morning sales are crucial to Starbucks’ overall revenue. The frustration of customers who arrive to pick up their orders only to find themselves waiting amid a crowd of others has become a common occurrence, undermining the convenience that the app was supposed to provide.

We’ve Got a Mosh Pit, and That’s Not Starbucks!

Schultz has been forthright about the company’s failure to anticipate the operational demands that would come with the surge in mobile orders. “The company did not do a good job of anticipating the technological refinements that needed to be put in place,” he admitted. The lack of foresight has resulted in a situation where, despite the app’s success in driving sales, the in-store experience has suffered. Schultz himself recounted a visit to a Chicago Starbucks at 8 a.m., where he witnessed the chaos firsthand: “Everyone shows up, and all of a sudden we’ve got a mosh pit, and that’s not Starbucks.”

This disconnect between digital growth and in-store operations is something that Niccol will have to address as he steps into his new role. Chipotle, where Niccol has served as CEO since 2018, provides a stark contrast. At Chipotle, the company was proactive in adapting to the digital shift. It invested in a second prep line dedicated solely to online orders, allowing the company to handle increased digital sales without compromising the in-store customer experience. Additionally, Chipotle introduced “Chipotlanes,” drive-thru lanes specifically for mobile order pickups, further streamlining the process.

New Answers From a New CEO

Niccol’s challenge will be to bring this level of operational sophistication to Starbucks. One potential strategy could involve rethinking store layouts to better accommodate the volume and complexity of mobile orders. This might include dedicated areas for mobile order pickups or even separate workflows for digital and in-store orders, similar to the dual prep lines at Chipotle. “Niccol has tremendous credibility,” said TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles. “If he tells investors, ‘This is the answer to the problem we’re having,’ and can explain why he believes that—he’s going to get a pass.”

Ultimately, Starbucks’ ability to catch up to its mobile growth will hinge on its willingness to invest in the necessary infrastructure. Schultz’s acknowledgment that the company was “not investing ahead of the curve” serves as a cautionary tale. The stakes are high: If Starbucks can successfully adapt to the digital demands while preserving its signature customer experience, it could not only solve its current operational challenges but also set the stage for future growth in an increasingly digital world.

The Pressure on Baristas

The surge in mobile orders has not only complicated operations at Starbucks but has also placed immense pressure on the baristas who are at the heart of the company’s customer experience. As the volume and complexity of orders have increased, so too has the workload for these frontline employees, leading to widespread burnout and dissatisfaction. This growing strain on baristas is an issue that Starbucks must address if it hopes to maintain both the quality of its service and the morale of its workforce.

The root of the problem lies in the nature of mobile orders, which are often more complex than those placed in person. Customers frequently customize their drinks with multiple add-ons—ranging from extra shots of espresso to specific types of milk and flavored syrups—each of which requires additional time and effort to prepare. “It’s hard work,” Schultz has acknowledged, referring to the challenge of keeping up with the ever-increasing demands of mobile orders. The added complexity slows down the entire process, creating a bottleneck that not only frustrates customers but also overwhelms baristas.

The App Has Fuled Barista Burnout

The pressure has become so intense that it has contributed to a wave of unionization efforts among Starbucks employees. Since 2021, more than 450 of the chain’s U.S. stores have unionized under the banner of Starbucks Workers United, driven in part by the desire for better working conditions. “The mobile-order issues have added pressure on baristas,” said Nancy Tengler, CEO and chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments. “Burnout, fueled in part by the app, helped inspire some employees to unionize.” The union has even pushed for the company to turn off mobile ordering during promotions, when the influx of orders can become unmanageable.

Baristas themselves have voiced their concerns, describing the environment in some stores as chaotic and stressful. “It feels like we’re constantly playing catch-up,” said one barista from New York City, who asked to remain anonymous. “There are times when I can’t even look up to greet customers because I’m so focused on getting the mobile orders out on time.” This sentiment is echoed across many Starbucks locations, where employees are often forced to choose between speed and quality—a dilemma that undermines the company’s commitment to delivering a premium customer experience.

The Integrity of the Company at Stake

The strain on baristas is not just an operational issue; it’s a cultural one. Starbucks has long positioned itself as a company that values its employees, offering benefits like health insurance and tuition reimbursement. However, the current situation has led some to question whether the company is living up to its own standards. Schultz himself has emphasized the importance of nurturing the relationship between baristas and customers, warning that the company’s rapid growth has, at times, compromised this core value. “We are a coffee company serving people, not a transaction company,” Schultz has said, highlighting the need to protect the integrity of the barista-customer interaction.

As Brian Niccol prepares to take the helm, addressing the pressures faced by baristas will be a crucial part of his mandate. Ensuring that baristas have the support they need to manage the influx of mobile orders—whether through improved technology, better staffing, or enhanced training—will be essential to preserving the culture that has made Starbucks a global icon. Without such measures, the company risks not only losing the trust of its employees but also eroding the very foundation of its brand.

A Path Forward

As Starbucks faces the challenges brought on by the rapid growth of its mobile app, incoming CEO Brian Niccol has the daunting task of charting a path forward that addresses both operational inefficiencies and the strain on the company’s workforce. The key to solving Starbucks’ current issues lies in a multifaceted approach that not only focuses on technology and process improvements but also reaffirms the company’s commitment to its core values of quality, customer experience, and employee well-being.

Optimization of Operational Structure

One of the most pressing areas for Niccol to tackle is the optimization of Starbucks’ operational infrastructure to better handle the high volume of mobile orders. A significant portion of the solution may involve rethinking store layouts to accommodate the surge in digital sales. This could include the creation of dedicated spaces for mobile order pickups, similar to the “Chipotlanes” that Niccol implemented at Chipotle. By separating the flow of mobile orders from in-store orders, Starbucks can reduce the congestion that currently plagues many of its locations during peak hours. As Schultz noted, “Everyone shows up, and all of a sudden we got a mosh pit, and that’s not Starbucks.” Alleviating this congestion will be crucial to restoring the sense of calm and community that the brand has long been known for.

In addition to physical changes in stores, there is also a need for technological enhancements that can streamline the ordering process. While Starbucks has made strides in this area—such as introducing a feature that shows customers the progress of their orders—there is still room for improvement. For instance, the company could explore the use of predictive analytics to better anticipate order volumes and adjust staffing levels accordingly. Niccol might also consider implementing more advanced point-of-sale systems that can handle the complexities of mobile orders with greater efficiency. As Andrew Charles, an analyst at TD Cowen, remarked, “Brian has tremendous credibility, where if he tells investors, ‘This is the answer to the problem we’re having,’ and can explain why he believes that—he’s going to get a pass.”

More Flexible Staffing Models

Another critical component of the path forward will be addressing the human element of Starbucks’ operations—its baristas. The mobile app has undeniably added pressure on these employees, and any solution must include measures to alleviate this burden. One potential strategy could be the introduction of more flexible staffing models that allow stores to dynamically scale up or down based on real-time demand. This would ensure that baristas are not overwhelmed during peak times and can maintain the high standards of service that customers expect. Niccol could also look into additional training programs to help baristas manage the complexities of mobile orders more effectively, as well as mental health support to address the burnout that has become all too common in recent years.

Beyond operational changes, Starbucks will need to reconnect with the core values that have defined the brand for decades. Schultz’s vision of Starbucks as a “third place” between work and home has been overshadowed in recent years by the convenience of mobile ordering. However, there is an opportunity for the company to reclaim this identity by finding ways to blend digital convenience with the warm, personal experience that has always been at the heart of the brand. This might involve rethinking how the mobile app interacts with the in-store experience, perhaps by encouraging customers to linger and enjoy their drinks rather than simply picking them up and leaving. “We are not in the transaction business,” Schultz has said. “We have to execute transactions, but that has to go through the lens of being an experience business, an experience place.”

Introducing Personalized In-Store Experiences

One way to enhance the customer experience while leveraging the power of the mobile app could be the introduction of personalized in-store experiences. For example, the app could be used to offer tailored recommendations based on a customer’s past orders, or to provide information about the origins of the coffee beans used in their drink. This would not only add value to the customer’s visit but also reinforce Starbucks’ commitment to quality and sustainability. Niccol might also explore the possibility of integrating loyalty rewards more deeply into the in-store experience, creating a stronger connection between digital and physical interactions.

Furthermore, as Starbucks looks to the future, it will be important for the company to remain adaptable and responsive to changing consumer behaviors. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated shifts in how people work, live, and interact with brands, and Starbucks must continue to evolve in response to these changes. This could mean expanding its presence in new formats, such as drive-thrus or smaller, digitally-focused stores, while also ensuring that its core cafes remain welcoming spaces for customers to relax and connect. Niccol’s experience at Chipotle, where he successfully navigated the company through similar challenges, will be invaluable as he guides Starbucks through this next phase of its evolution.

Actions Must Align With Its Values

Finally, Starbucks must also be mindful of its broader role in society. As one of the world’s most recognizable brands, the company has a responsibility to set an example not only in terms of business practices but also in its commitment to social and environmental issues. Schultz has often spoken about the importance of Starbucks as a force for good in the world, and Niccol will need to carry this mantle forward. Whether it’s through sustainability initiatives, community engagement, or supporting its workforce, Starbucks must ensure that its actions align with its values.

Tthe path forward for Starbucks is both challenging and full of potential. By addressing the operational issues caused by the mobile app, supporting its baristas, and staying true to its core values, Starbucks can not only overcome its current difficulties but also emerge stronger and more resilient. As Niccol steps into his new role, the eyes of the world will be on him, waiting to see how he navigates one of the most iconic brands through a period of significant change. With the right strategy and a commitment to excellence, there is no reason why Starbucks cannot continue to thrive in the years to come.