Tim Cook Pays Tribute to Steve Jobs On the Anniversary of His Death

It has been 12 years since Apple founder Steve Jobs passed away, and CEO Tim Cook took the opportunity to pay tribute.
Tim Cook was Steve Jobs right hand man, eventually succeeding him when Jobs’ health deteriorated. The two men had worked together for years and become good friends.
Cook tweeted his praise of Jobs, touting the impact his friend had on the world.
Thinking back on a pioneer who challenged conventions, a visionary who changed the world, a mentor, and a friend. We miss you, Steve.
Tim Cook (@tim_cook) — October 5, 2023