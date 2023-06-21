Tim Cook Is Rooting For a ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4

Apple CEO Tim Cook appears to be a big fan of the Ted Lasso show on Apple TV and has expressed his desire to see a Season 4.

Ted Lasso Season 3 is now available, and there has been talk that it is the final season for the critically-acclaimed show. The Los Angeles Times caught up with Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, and he shed light on Cook’s view of the show.

Tim Cook came to visit the set one day, and when he had his moment to speak in the middle of the locker room, he said, “Thank you for all your hard work, and I sure hope there’s a Season 4.” The position was made very clear, with a Beard-style modicum of vocabulary. Everything’s on the table now, including nothing. It’s been an all-in job for us for so long that we’re going to go away for a little bit and take a break, and then we’ll reconvene and figure out if something else is going to happen.

Fans of the show are now doubt buoyed by Hunt’s confirmation that nothing is out of the question, and Ted Lasso may continue on in some form.

Cook’s interest in the show is also indicative of just how important Apple TV+ and original programming is to the company. While not boasting a catalog nearly as large as other video streaming services, Apple has consistently delivered critically-acclaimed movies and series that have been a big hit with viewers. That programming, in turn, helps the company gain Apple TV+ subscribers, as well as sell Apple TV boxes.