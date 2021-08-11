Tim Cook: 5G Is in ‘Very Early Innings of’ Rollout

Following a record-breaking quarter, Apple CEO Tim Cook says 5G rollout still has a long way to go and will continue to drive iPhone sales.

The iPhone 12 was the first model to support 5G. Wireless carriers around the world are racing to deploy the next generation of wireless technology, although different countries and carriers are proceeding at drastically different paces.

A key element of Apple’s success this last quarter was a 50% growth in iPhone sales, long-considered Apple’s biggest cash cow. Cook doesn’t see that changing for some time, as 5G’s relative infancy still leaves plenty of room for growth.

“We’re in the very early innings of 5G,” Cook said during Apple’s earnings call, according to AppleInsider. “There are only a couple of countries that are in the double digits.”

“We feel really good about the future of the iPhone,” Cook added, in regard to its future growth.