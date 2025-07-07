Advertise with Us
TikTok’s U.S. Future Hinges on New App by 2025

The saga surrounding TikTok’s future in the United States has taken yet another dramatic turn, with recent reports suggesting a potential resolution to the ongoing threat of a ban.
Written by Juan Vasquez
Monday, July 7, 2025

A new app, reportedly set to replace the current TikTok platform on iPhone, Android, and other devices, could launch as early as September 5, 2025, in an effort to comply with the divest-or-ban law that has loomed over the popular social media app for months, as detailed by The Verge.

This law, which mandates that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, must divest its U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban, has pushed the company into a corner. The proposed solution—a rebranded or entirely new app—appears to be a strategic move to distance the platform from its Chinese ownership while maintaining its massive user base in the U.S., which numbers over 150 million.

A New App as a Lifeline

Details about the new app remain scarce, but the initiative signals a pivot toward compliance with U.S. regulatory demands. If successful, this could allow TikTok—or its successor—to continue operating without interruption, preserving its cultural and economic footprint in the American market. The September 5 deadline, as reported by The Verge, suggests a tight timeline for execution, raising questions about the feasibility of such a rapid rollout.

Beyond the app itself, discussions of a potential sale are also gaining traction. Oracle, a major player in enterprise software, has emerged as a leading candidate to acquire a stake in TikTok’s U.S. operations or to partner in a way that addresses national security concerns. This isn’t the first time Oracle has been linked to TikTok; previous negotiations in 2020 positioned the company as a “trusted technology partner,” though those talks fell short of a full resolution.

Oracle’s Role and Security Concerns

The involvement of Oracle could be a game-changer, given its established relationships with U.S. government entities and its expertise in data security. According to earlier reports from The Verge, Oracle might “vouch” for TikTok’s security protocols, potentially satisfying regulators who have long criticized the app for alleged data privacy risks tied to its Chinese ownership. However, whether this arrangement will fully appease lawmakers remains uncertain.

Skeptics argue that a new app or partial sale might not address the deeper geopolitical tensions at play. The U.S. government’s concerns extend beyond data security to the potential for foreign influence through algorithmic content curation—a harder issue to resolve through mere ownership changes. The coming weeks will be critical as ByteDance, Oracle, and U.S. officials navigate these complex waters.

What’s Next for TikTok’s Ecosystem?

For industry insiders, the implications of this development are profound. A successful transition to a new app could set a precedent for how foreign tech companies adapt to stringent U.S. regulations, potentially reshaping the global tech landscape. Conversely, failure to meet the September deadline could result in a ban that disrupts not only TikTok’s users but also the creators, advertisers, and businesses that rely on the platform for revenue and engagement.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, and all eyes are on TikTok as it races against the clock. Whether through a new app, a sale to Oracle, or another unforeseen solution, the outcome will likely redefine the intersection of technology, policy, and international business for years to come, as underscored by ongoing coverage from The Verge.

