TikTok’s Chief Operating Officer has quit, the latest issue for the beleaguered social media platform.

According to The Information, TikTok COO V Pappas informed staff Thursday that she had quit in an email seen by the outlet. CEO Shou Zi Chew informed staff that Adam Presser would replace Pappas.

At the same time, Disney executive Zenia Mucha is coming on as Chief Brand and Communications Officer.