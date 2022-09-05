TikTok Says It Was Not Hacked After Billions of Users’ Data Leaked

TikTok is doing damage control, denying it was hacked after hackers claimed to have stolen source code and data on billions of users.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms, making it a prime target for hackers. According to BleepingComputer, hacker group AgainstTheWest (ATW) announced on a hacking forum that they had breached TikTok, as well as WeChat, displaying screenshots of what they claimed is a database containing 2.05 billion user records, source code, server info, and more.

Despite the hackers’ claims, TikTok says their servers were not breached, and the stolen code is unrelated to their backend source code, giving the following statement to BleepingComputer:

“This is an incorrect claim — our security team investigated this statement and determined that the code in question is completely unrelated to TikTok’s backend source code, which has never been merged with WeChat data.”

Contrary to what their name may imply, ATW is not anti-West, but rather targets anti-Western countries. Only time will tell if their claims of breaching TikTok are true or not. In the meantime, TikTok maintains that its users are safe.