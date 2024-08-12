TikTok Partners With Amazon To Enable ‘Frictionless Shopping’

TikTok announced it is partnering with Amazon to enabled a “frictionless shopping experience,” giving users the ability shop Amazon from within the TikTok app.
The social media company made the announcement in a blog post:
Users can now seamlessly discover and purchase their favorite products from Amazon directly within the TikTok app. This shopping experience is powered by Amazon through ads placed on TikTok and allows users to complete product purchases with Amazon in TikTok’s native environment.
The company outlined the specifics of how the service will work:
- Shoppers will see Amazon product recommendations on the “For You” feed. When ready to purchase, users can choose to link their TikTok account to their Amazon account through a secure, quick, and easy one-time set-up.
- Once accounts are linked, Amazon customers are able to complete a checkout with Amazon in the product ad without leaving the TikTok app—enabling a faster, more frictionless experience.
- Users who choose to link their accounts in the U.S. will see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details on select Amazon product ads in TikTok as part of the experience.
- At any time, users can choose to unlink their Amazon account in TikTok’s app settings.