TikTok Partners With Amazon To Enable ‘Frictionless Shopping’

TikTok announced it is partnering with Amazon to enabled a “frictionless shopping experience,” giving users the ability shop Amazon from within the TikTok app.

The social media company made the announcement in a blog post:

Users can now seamlessly discover and purchase their favorite products from Amazon directly within the TikTok app. This shopping experience is powered by Amazon through ads placed on TikTok and allows users to complete product purchases with Amazon in TikTok’s native environment.

The company outlined the specifics of how the service will work: