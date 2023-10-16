TikTok Moves Quickly to Address Israel-Hamas Misinformation

TikTok is moving quickly to address Israel-Hamas misinformation at a time when other platforms are dragging their feet.

Governments have been cracking down on social media platforms over misinformation and illegal content, with the EU leading the way. The bloc recently announced it was investigating X over such content after asking for more information from the company’s executives.

TikTok, on the other hand, is taking a more proactive approach, outlining its strategy for dealing with misinformation surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. The company outlined its efforts in a post on its site:

TikTok stands against terrorism. We are shocked and appalled by the horrific acts of terror in Israel last week. We are also deeply saddened by the intensifying humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Our hearts break for everyone who has been affected. We immediately mobilized significant resources and personnel to help maintain the safety of our community and integrity of our platform. We’re committed to transparency as we work to provide a safe and secure space for our global community. We remain focused on supporting free expression, upholding our commitment to human rights, and protecting our platform during the Israel-Hamas war.

The company goes on to detail eight specific steps it is taking, ranging from creating a dedicated command center to improving its automated detection systems. Most notably, the company is bringing on more moderators — a novel concept at a time when X has eliminated the bulk of its own moderation team.

While TikTok often takes flak — many times deservedly so — over privacy concerns, the platform is taking the lead and setting the example for how to address difficult moderation issues.