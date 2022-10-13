TikTok Is Planning to Build US Fulfillment Centers

TikTok appears to be moving forward with its e-commerce plans, with it reportedly looking to build US fulfillment centers.

TikTok is reportedly planning to expand its e-commerce ambitions, with a possible launch of TikTok Shop in the US in time for the holidays. According to Axios, the company is now planning to build fulfillment centers in the US.

The discovery comes from various TikTok job postings, more than a dozen total, that describe an escalation of e-commerce plans.

“By providing warehousing, delivery, and customer service returns, our mission is to help sellers improve their operational capability and efficiency, provide buyers a satisfying shopping experience and ensure fast and sustainable growth of TikTok Shop,” reads one job listing.

Another Seattle-area job listing describes building fulfillment centers “from scratch.”

It’s clear that TikTok is looking to significantly grow its e-commerce ambitions, although it remains to be seen what regulatory hurdles the company may encounter. Lawmakers are already leery of the company as a result of its ties to Beijing and its absolutely horrible reputation for privacy. It’s a safe bet the US will not be thrilled with the company becoming more intertwined with users’ lives and data.