TikTok Hits 1 Billion Users

TikTok has crossed a major milestone, saying it now has over 1 billion users.
TikTok has taken the social media world by storm, quickly becoming one of the most popular, fastest growing platforms. The app even survived the Trump administration’s attempts to ban it in the US, or force it to sell to an American company.
The company now says it has crossed the 1 billion user threshold.
At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. Today, we’re celebrating that mission and our global TikTok community. More than 1 billion people around the world now come to TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new. We’re honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars.