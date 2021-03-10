TikTok Draws Scrutiny and Warning From EU

TikTok is once again under scrutiny for its data practices, with the EU warning that some data may be making its way to China.

TikTok claims that EU user data is sent to the US, not China. But according to the EU, some of that data may be accessible to engineers based in China, reports Bloomberg.

“TikTok tells us that EU data is transferred to the U.S. and not to China, however we have understood that there is possibility that maintenance and AI engineers in China may be accessing data,” said Helen Dixon, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner.

The claim is the latest in a long string of privacy issues the social media company has faced. The most recent saw the company settle a lawsuit for some $92 million. TikTok’s privacy practices also led the Trump administration to try to ban the app, although it’s unclear if the Biden administration will continue pursuing those efforts.