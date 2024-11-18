TikTok CEO: ‘We Are Doing Everything in Our Power to Become Trusted’

In a world increasingly skeptical of social media platforms, TikTok is on a mission to prove that it can be trusted. Speaking at the APEC CEO Summit in Peru, TikTok CEO Shou Chew emphasized the company’s commitment to online safety, user privacy, and transparency. Chew highlighted TikTok’s ongoing efforts to address concerns and instill confidence in the platform. “We are doing everything in our power to try and become one of the most trusted companies in the world,” Chew said. “Recognize we’re doing things in the right way to inspire confidence in our integrity and faith in our actions to serve and support our global community.”

Chew’s statements come at a time when TikTok, like many social media giants, faces increased scrutiny over its data practices and the safety of its younger users. “These efforts will take many forms, starting with transparency and a willingness to engage with all stakeholders to share information and allay their concerns,” Chew explained, acknowledging the challenges ahead. He was clear about the need for a collaborative approach, involving both public and private sectors, to tackle the issues surrounding security and safety.

Safeguarding Younger Users

One of the most significant areas of concern for TikTok is the safety of its youngest users. “One thing we can all agree on is the need to protect younger users online,” Chew said, reflecting on his own role as a parent of three children. “As a parent myself, I feel this responsibility deeply, personally, and I’m proud of the safeguards that TikTok has embedded in our platform.”

TikTok, Chew emphasized, has strict guidelines in place to protect minors. “We don’t allow children under the age of 13 on our platform,” he said. “And we restrict the features available to members of our community who are under 17 years old.” These restrictions mean that younger users experience TikTok differently from adults. “They can still have fun, but their experience on our platform looks very different from mine or yours,” Chew added. For instance, younger users cannot livestream, their screen time is limited, and their content is not promoted to the broader TikTok community. “We establish these guidelines with the help of child development experts, and we empower parents to decide what is appropriate for their own teenagers, allowing them to add additional limits or monitor activity.”

A Focus on Transparency and Collaboration

Chew also underscored TikTok’s broader mission to become an industry leader in online safety and data security. “Meeting these challenges in the future will require a comprehensive, collaborative, ongoing effort across public and private sectors,” he noted. TikTok’s approach, he said, involves not only implementing technological solutions but also collaborating closely with child safety experts, policymakers, and other stakeholders. “As the industry leader when it comes to online safety and data security, TikTok adds significant value to this vital work, along with real-world expertise in creating effective solutions.”

Transparency, according to Chew, is the cornerstone of TikTok’s strategy. “We need to be willing to engage, to share information, and to address the concerns of our users and regulators alike,” he stated. Chew’s emphasis on openness and collaboration signals TikTok’s readiness to go beyond the status quo of the social media industry. The company is actively working to dispel misconceptions and to demonstrate that it is willing to evolve in response to public concerns.

Tackling Inappropriate Content

A critical component of TikTok’s trust-building strategy is its approach to content moderation. “We work really hard to provide a safe online experience for all our users by keeping inappropriate content off our platform,” Chew said. He stressed that TikTok has no tolerance for harmful content: “Content created to misinform and to manipulate, to foment hate and rage, to hurt and to harm — this kind of content has no place on our platform, no place in our community, and we actively and aggressively combat it in all forms.”

Chew’s remarks highlight TikTok’s commitment to reducing the spread of misinformation and hate speech, issues that have plagued social media platforms globally. TikTok’s moderation policies are intended to prevent the proliferation of harmful content while also protecting users’ freedom of expression. “It’s about striking a balance between ensuring safety and preserving the freedom to create and share,” Chew noted.

Building Trust for the Future

TikTok’s path to becoming a trusted platform will not be easy, but Chew expressed confidence in the company’s ability to rise to the challenge. “Now, of course, there are real issues to resolve in terms of security and safety,” he said. “But we are committed to meeting these challenges head-on, through a combination of transparency, innovation, and a collaborative spirit.”

Chew’s appearance at the APEC CEO Summit marks a pivotal moment for TikTok, as it seeks to position itself as a leader in safety and transparency amid global concerns. His message was clear: TikTok is listening, it is evolving, and it is determined to earn the trust of its users. “We are doing everything in our power to try and become one of the most trusted companies in the world,” Chew reiterated, signaling that TikTok is prepared to take the steps necessary to protect its users and gain their confidence.

As TikTok continues its efforts, the company’s actions will be closely watched by regulators, parents, and users worldwide. Whether TikTok can achieve its goal of becoming a trusted platform remains to be seen, but Chew’s commitment to transparency, safety, and collaboration suggests that the company is moving in the right direction.