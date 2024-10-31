Thunderbird for Android Goes Live

After less than a month in beta, the Thunderbird team has released the official version of Thunderbird for Android.

The Thunderbird team acquired the popular K-9 Mail Android client roughly two years ago, with the goal of using it as the basis for a true Thunderbird email app for the mobile platform. Although the effort took longer than anticipated, the team released a beta in early October, and have now followed that up with the full release.

Just over two years ago, we announced our plans to bring Thunderbird to Android by taking K-9 Mail under our wing. The journey took a little longer than we had originally anticipated and there was a lot to learn along the way, but the wait is finally over! For all of you who have ever asked “when is Thunderbird for Android coming out?”, the answer is – today! We are excited to announce that the first stable release of Thunderbird for Android is out now, and we couldn’t be prouder of the newest, most mobile member of the Thunderbird family.

The company outlined the new feature available in the final release.

New Thunderbird for Android now looks like a Thunderbird!

New Material 3 folder drawer gives Thunderbird a fresh new look.

Migrate your settings from K-9 Mail to Thunderbird using an in-app settings import.

Migrate your settings from Thunderbird Desktop to Thunderbird for Android using QR codes.

You can make financial contributions via Google Play in-app purchases (play store variant), or opening our fundraising page (foss variant). Support Thunderbird today!

Updated OAuth support for Fastmail and various other providers.

Enhanced folder management, removed folder display and push classes.

Updated translations for multiple languages, including Norsk Nynorsk and Irish. Changed From the Beta Updated text color of read messages in the message list for better visibility.

A number of accessibility improvements when using Talkback.

Addressed crashes in account management, crypto provider dialogs, and QR code import. Unresolved We are aware of user feedback from the beta list on the new folder drawer and seek to make improvements in upcoming releases.

The new version seamlessly imports settings and email accounts from K-9, although users will need to export their settings from the K-9 app, as Thunderbird doesn’t yet support direct app-to-app import. Nonetheless, at least in this writer’s experience, the import went perfectly.