Thunderbird 128 Brings More Rust Code and a Slew of Improvements

The Thunderbird teams has released the latest version, Thunderbird 128 “Nebula,” incorporating more Rust code, improving stability and performance, as well as improving the user experience.

Thunderbird is the popular open-source email client and PIM suite backed by Mozilla. The new version includes a number of improvements that improve stability, performance, and the overall user experience, some of which is due to the inclusion of more Rust code:

We’ve devoted significant development time integrating Rust — a modern programming language originally created by Mozilla Research — into Thunderbird. Even though this is a seemingly invisible change, it is a major leap forward because it enhances our code quality and performance. This overhaul will allow us to share features between the desktop and future mobile versions of Thunderbird, and speed up our development process. It’s a win for our developers and a win for you.

Cards View also received some notable improvements:

The Cards View, which debuted in 115 Supernova, has been tuned and refined for an even better experience. The new layout is more attractive and makes it easier to scan your email threads and glean information at a glance. Plus, the height of email cards adjusts automatically based on your settings, ensuring everything looks just right.

The Folder Pane received a number of improvements, “including faster rendering and searching of unified folders, better recall of message thread states, and multi-folder selection.”

The new version includes improved theme compatibility, which Thunderbird’s Jason Evangelho says will especially benefit Ubuntu and Linux Mint users, making the application seamlessly blend with their desktop environment.

There are a number of other improvements, including account color customization, streamlined menu navigation, native Windows notifications, and improved context menu. Features that didn’t quite make it into this version, but are progressing nicely, include built-in Microsoft Exchange support, as well as support for Mozilla Sync. Both of these features should show up in a Nebula point release (128.x).