Threads Is Testing Keyword Search

Meta's Threads platform is expanding its search capabilities, testing keyword search in some markets....
Written by Staff
Thursday, August 31, 2023

    Meta's Threads platform is expanding its search capabilities, testing keyword search in some markets.

    Threads has had the ability to search for accounts, but nothing more. According to a post by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Threads is now testing keyword search:

    Excited to test keyword search in Australia and New Zealand starting today. The plan is to roll it out in other English-speaking countries soon after that, and we’re working to add more languages ASAP. If you’re part of the test, try it out and let us know your feedback

    Adam Mosseri (mosseri) — August 31, 2023

    Meta has been rapidly adding new features to Threads, building out the app to better compete with Twitter. Keyword search is an important step in that direction, and will help make the platform more useful.

