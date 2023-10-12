Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

SocialMediaNews

Threads Adds a (Free) Edit Button

Threads is taking another swipe at X, adding an edit button that is free for all users....
Threads Adds a (Free) Edit Button
Written by Staff
Thursday, October 12, 2023

    • Threads is taking another swipe at X, adding an edit button that is free for all users.

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in a Threads post:

    Rolling out Edit and Voice Threads today. Enjoy!

    An edit option was one of the most requested features among Twitter (now X) users for years. When the company finally unveiled the option it was locked behind the Twitter Blue premium service.

    While Threads was missing critical features when it first launched, Meta has made clear its commitment to adding those features over time and continuing to iterate until the platform is a fully mature option.

    Providing an edit button is a big step in that direction.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |