Threads Adds a (Free) Edit Button

Threads is taking another swipe at X, adding an edit button that is free for all users.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in a Threads post:

Rolling out Edit and Voice Threads today. Enjoy!

An edit option was one of the most requested features among Twitter (now X) users for years. When the company finally unveiled the option it was locked behind the Twitter Blue premium service.

While Threads was missing critical features when it first launched, Meta has made clear its commitment to adding those features over time and continuing to iterate until the platform is a fully mature option.

Providing an edit button is a big step in that direction.