Third-Party Twitter Apps Down, Company Is Silent

A number of third-party Twitter apps appear to be down, and the developers are not receiving any feedback from Twitter.

Users started noticing that popular Twitter apps were no longer able to authenticate. A user, Casey Newton, posted on Mastodon after experiencing the problem with Tweetbot. Tweetbot creator Paul Haddad responded, confirming the issue.

@caseynewton multiple 3rd party clients, no communication as to if its a bug or …

As subsequent posts show, not all third-party apps are down, leading to some concern that specific apps are being targeted.

Until Twitter weighs in, developers and users will likely remain in the dark.