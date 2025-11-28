Advertise with Us
Campbell’s Issues Statement About Soup Recording

After a review, we believe the voice on the recording is in fact Martin Bally. The comments were vulgar, offensive and false, and we apologize for the hurt they have caused. This behavior does not reflect our values and the culture of our company, and we will not tolerate that kind of language under any circumstances. As of November 25, Mr. Bally is no longer employed by the company. 
Written by Dorene Billings
Friday, November 28, 2025

Campbell’s issued this statement:

Updated as of November 26, 2025

We want to make sure you know the facts.

Robert Garza, a former Campbell’s employee, recently released an alleged year-old audio recording of him speaking with Martin Bally, a VP in Campbell’s Information Technology department. Mr. Garza released the recording now in connection with a lawsuit he filed against the company which alleges retaliation for raising complaints about Mr. Bally. The company learned of the litigation and first heard segments of the audio on November 20, 2025. Neither Mr. Garza nor his lawyer ever notified us of the existence of an audio recording. 

We’re thankful for the millions of people who buy and enjoy our products and we’re honored by the trust they put in us. We are proud of the food we make, the people who make it and the high-quality ingredients we use to provide consumers with good food at a good value. The comments heard on the recording about our food are not only inaccurate—they are patently absurd. 

The chicken meat in our soups comes from long-trusted, USDA approved U.S. suppliers and meets our high quality standards. All our soups are made with No Antibiotics Ever chicken meat. Any claims to the contrary are completely false. 

For more information on our ingredients, visit here.

