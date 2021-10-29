Facebook is killing off the Oculus brand on the heels of its “Meta” rebrand.

Facebook made headlines Thursday when it announced its anticipated rebrand. The company chose the name Meta, a nod to its attempt to build a “metaverse” where AR, VR and in-person reality converge. Like the Alphabet/Google relationship, Meta will be the parent company, with Facebook one of the brands under its umbrella.

In his post revealing the rebrand, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said none of the company’s brands would change.

Our mission remains the same — it’s still about bringing people together. Our apps and their brands aren’t changing either. We’re still the company that designs technology around people.

Despite that, it appears the company is doing exactly what Zuckerberg said they wouldn’t and are killing off the Oculus brand. In a post of his own, Andrew Bosworth, VP of AR/VR, said the Oculus brand is no more.

Starting in early 2022, you’ll start to see the shift from Oculus Quest from Facebook to Meta Quest and Oculus App to Meta Quest App over time.

We all have a strong attachment to the Oculus brand, and this was a very difficult decision to make. While we’re changing the brand of the hardware, Oculus will continue to be a core part of our DNA and will live on in things like software and developer tools.

Only time will tell what other changes are in store following the company’s rebrand.