The Number of Android to iPhone Switchers Is on the Rise Again

Android has an issue retaining users, with the number of users switching to the iPhone growing in recent years.

Apple and Google are constantly duking it out to convince users to switch to their platforms. Despite Android being the largest platform worldwide, Apple is making strides, according to the latest research by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

2016 had the largest number of Android to iPhone switchers, with 21% of iPhone purchases being made by Android users making the jump. From there, the number declined over the following years, reaching a low of 10% in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, however, that number grew to 11% and continued rising to 15% in 2023.

The last time 15% of iPhone buyers identified as Android switchers was in 2018, making 2023 a five-year high.

Android to iPhone Switchers – Credit CIRP

“Over the years, Apple has tried to persuade Android owners to switch to iPhone, while Google has tried the reverse,” writes CIRP’s Michael Levin and Josh Lowitz. “Switching mobile operating systems is perceived as a challenge by smartphone owners, so loyalty to an operating system remains very high. Still, switching does happen, and we track it in our surveys. In the past year or two, former Android users appear to account for an increased percentage of iPhone buyers.”